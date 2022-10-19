Lawmakers and county leaders discuss Amendment 2 and county jail bills

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On the ballot in West Virginia this year is Amendment 2. The amendment would give the Legislature the ability to remove the personal property tax and the business equipment and inventory tax.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said the county depends on that tax revenue to foot the bill for their jails. Carper and the other two county commissioners, Ben Salango and Lance Wheeler, also raised concern about Amendment 2.

“They say they will backfill everything, but the numbers do not add up,” Carper said. “They say our jail bill will be about $2.8 million. Today it is closer to $3.5 to $4 million and, by a year and a half from now, it will be $5 (million)”

State Sen. Eric J. Tarr, R-Putnam, who supports the amendment, said the state would help counties pay the bills for their jails if those tax revenues went away.

“There are three scenarios. One of those is we looked at the most they ever billed going back five years from the given species of property that was exempted,” Tarr said. “Plugged that number in and said, OK, this is going to be the backfill unless that does not equal at least a million than you totally billed in 2021.”

Since 2012 the Legislature has been taking steps to waive an increase of counties’ daily jail bills from about $48 per day to about $54 per day with the state paying the difference.

If the increase is not waived during the 2023 legislative session, counties would face that bill increase.

Carper said he fears the cost of the jail bills will not be totally covered if the Legislature leaves the bills up to the state.

“The Kanawha County Commission will always put the money in to keep bad people from hurting you, but you got to cut something if they cut our funds, and this is a fund cut. Don’t let them say anything else,” Carper said.

However, Tarr says with the Senate’s plan counties would be covered for what they billed.

“Some counties like we are here in Kanawha County in the Capitol, they would get $5 million more dollars than they totally billed in 2021,” Tarr said. “There is a Senate plan where we would eliminate those taxes and then backfill it with a base budget.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.