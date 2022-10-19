Marshall Board of Governors approve phase two of baseball stadium project

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday, the Marshall University Board of Governors approved phase two of the Athletic Department’s baseball stadium project. It includes the construction of two buildings that house the visiting team’s locker room, batting cages, offices and additional storage space.

The total cost of phase two will not exceed $3.4 million, university officials say.

“The baseball stadium is no longer a field of dreams. Our student athletes will be playing ball by the spring of 2024,” Marshall University Athletic Director Christian Spears said.

The approval keeps the project on schedule for completion in time for the 2024 baseball season. However, the Thundering Herd is still without a head coach for the upcoming 2023 season. Spears announced former longtime Ohio University baseball coach Joe Carbone will serve as a Special Advisor to the Athletic Department and will play a vital role in the search for a new coach.

“He is going to evaluate our current coaching staff, our current student athletes and our overall program. He is also going to ensure that, as we build this baseball stadium with a current head coach in place, we make great baseball decisions,” Spears said.

Spears has his sights set on bringing in a new coach in the near future.

“Together, we’ll review all of the applicants, make a great decision and have a head baseball coach announced by January 1,” Spears said.

