Opening statements begin in Easter Sunday murder trial

Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, was arrested Friday and charged with conspiracy to murder...
Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, was arrested Friday and charged with conspiracy to murder and complicity to murder in connection with the death of Kane Roush.(WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with murdering a man in Meigs County, Ohio on Easter Sunday in 2021 is underway.

Opening arguments began just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, is charged with conspiracy to murder and complicity to murder in the death of Kane Roush.

Second man arrested in connection with deadly shooting

Roush, 25, died after a shooting on April 4, 2021, along Legion Terrace Road in Meigs County.

Roush was a well-known athlete from Mason County, West Virginia, who helped bring the first state title back to Wahama High School in 2012.

Two other suspects were also charged in connection with the case. Jaquan Hall was found guilty of aggravated murder, conspiracy, complicity, and murder in September.

The family of Roush told WSAZ they’re one step closer to getting the justice they’ve been praying for following the verdict of Halls’ trial.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Man dies in fiery crash involving school bus
15 arrested in drug warrant sweep
15 arrested in drug warrant sweep
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Traffic accident (MGN)
Multiple vehicle accident causes problem on roadway
2 killed when small plane crashes into Ohio car dealership

Latest News

Panera Bread holds "Pink Ribbon Bagel" fundraiser for breast cancer awareness
Panera Bread holds “Pink Ribbon Bagel” fundraiser for breast cancer awareness
Fall fun with Braley Care Homes
Fall fun with Braley Care Homes
Kentucky test scores reveal struggles caused by pandemic
Walmart
Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving