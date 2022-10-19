Opening statements begin in Easter Sunday murder trial

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with murdering a man in Meigs County, Ohio on Easter Sunday in 2021 is underway.

Opening arguments began just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, is charged with conspiracy to murder and complicity to murder in the death of Kane Roush.

Roush, 25, died after a shooting on April 4, 2021, along Legion Terrace Road in Meigs County.

Roush was a well-known athlete from Mason County, West Virginia, who helped bring the first state title back to Wahama High School in 2012.

Two other suspects were also charged in connection with the case. Jaquan Hall was found guilty of aggravated murder, conspiracy, complicity, and murder in September.

The family of Roush told WSAZ they’re one step closer to getting the justice they’ve been praying for following the verdict of Halls’ trial.

