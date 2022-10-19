Pigeon Forge Winterfest celebrating 33 years

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Pigeon Forge’s new Wonders of Light Walking Trail opens Nov. 10, and visitors can experience 20 new light displays in a mile-long stretch along the city’s Greenway.

A 52-foot-long caterpillar, ice fountains, woodland creatures, and more are just a few of the displays.

It’s free to view and explore Winterfest Lights, and the fun continues through Feb. 19.

Visitor information is available at www.MyPigeonForge.com.

