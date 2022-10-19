School bus involved in accident on Route 1 in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A school bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon along Route 1 in Greenup County, according to Greenup County Emergency Services.

Greenup Schools posted on social media Wednesday that bus 704 was involved in the crash near W-Hollow. According to Greenup Schools, five students were on the feeder bus from Wurtland Middle School to Argillite Elementary.

No injuries have been reported, officials say.

Parents of the students onboard the bus at the time of the crash have been notified.

Another bus is on the way to transport students home.

According to Greenup County Emergency Services, a utility pole near the crash site is currently down.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.