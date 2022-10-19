Special advisor for Marshall University baseball program hired

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University has hired a special advisor to the Athletics Director for the baseball program.

Long-time college baseball coach Joe Carbone has been chosen for the position.

Carbone is a former assistant coach at Marshall, Toledo and Ohio State.

He spent 24 seasons as head coach at Ohio University where he won 689 games, and was second in all-time wins in Mid American conference history.

Carbone will helped guide the Herd’s baseball program as it searches for a new coach to replace Jeff Waggoner, who was dismissed by the University after 16 seasons.

