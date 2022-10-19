Special advisor for Marshall University baseball program hired
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University has hired a special advisor to the Athletics Director for the baseball program.
Long-time college baseball coach Joe Carbone has been chosen for the position.
Carbone is a former assistant coach at Marshall, Toledo and Ohio State.
He spent 24 seasons as head coach at Ohio University where he won 689 games, and was second in all-time wins in Mid American conference history.
Carbone will helped guide the Herd’s baseball program as it searches for a new coach to replace Jeff Waggoner, who was dismissed by the University after 16 seasons.
