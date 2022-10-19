Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (NBC) - For the first time in 30 years, Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, will be closed on Thanksgiving, the company announced this week, saying it wants to give a break to essential staff who have been working during the pandemic.

“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones,” John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S, said in a statement.

Thanksgiving shoppers will need to plan ahead, or do their last-minute purchasing elsewhere. And shoppers used to getting a jump-start on gift purchasing after the big meal will have to use other options.

Online sales, which have increased annually during the holiday period, may see a further spike this year as some shoppers avoid crowds in order to better social distance and retailers increase their investments in online deals and technology.

Walmart said it would release information about its store hours for the Friday after Thanksgiving — otherwise known as Black Friday — at a later date.

It remains to be seen how many other retailers will follow suit. For years, Walmart led the way in opening earlier and earlier on Black Friday. Some stores even opened at midnight. Others, including Walmart, were also open for holiday shopping on Thanksgiving Day itself.

“We had an arms race and the leader in the arms race just stepped back,” said Charlie O’Shea, Walmart analyst for Moody’s.

In recent years, retailers have started stretching out their Black Friday deals and the day itself is less significant.

“Black Friday sales tend to run all week now anyway. And then you have Cyber Monday. Plenty of time to get good deals!” Ashley MacPhee, a long-term care health care worker, told NBC News in an online message.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.