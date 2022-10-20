Death investigation underway inside home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A death investigation is underway Thursday evening in West Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department.

The scene is along Jefferson Avenue between 22nd Street West and 23rd Street West.

Police are inside a home that’s surrounded by crime scene tape. It’s unknown what led up to the death.

Additional details are unavailable now, but we’re working to get more details.

