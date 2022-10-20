Eastern Kentucky restaurant destroyed by fire

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A staple in Floyd County, Kentucky was destroyed by flames Thursday morning.

Firefighters battled fierce flames at Fat Boy’s Grill and Tavern on Main Street in Martin, Kentucky for more than four hours.

No injuries were reported Thursday.

Further information has not been released at this time.

