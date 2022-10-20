Eastern Kentucky restaurant destroyed by fire

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A staple in Floyd County, Kentucky was destroyed by flames Thursday morning.

Firefighters battled fierce flames at Fat Boy’s Grill and Tavern on Main Street in Martin, Kentucky for more than four hours.

Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant (City of Martin, Kentucky Fire Department)

No injuries were reported Thursday.

Further information has not been released at this time.

Fat Boy's fire (WSAZ)

