Golden Apple | Shellie Clark

By Rob Johnson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In our latest Golden Apple, WSAZ’s Rob Johnson helps us honor a local teacher who has gone above and beyond.

After 11 years of teaching, Shellie Clark is as vibrant in front of her class as she was on day one. She’s a special ed teacher at Dunbar Primary, but she’s more than that.

Nadeane Ferguson nominated Clark because of the amazing work she has done with her grandson, Andy -- a student with autism who is just beginning to blossom.

For her part, Clark has said her faith led her to the children, including Andy whom she found a way to reach.

“He did not like to be at school. He didn’t want to be at school. So Andy just came in the first day and I just loved him. I just said, ‘Dude, I’m happy you’re in my classroom. I’m so glad you’re my student. And I’m so glad when you come in. And everyday he comes in, I’m like, ‘You’re back again. I’m so happy to see you.’ And I just built a relationship with him.”

For more about Clark, click or tap on the video link with this story.

