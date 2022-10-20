HHS & Midland to meet in soccer sectionals

By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington High and Cabell Midland combined for 18 goals on a chilly Tuesday night as they advanced in the Class AAA quarterfinals. HHS topped Spring Valley 8-1 while the Knights ended Lincoln County’s season by a final of 10-0. The two will play each other Thursday night in Ona for the sectional title.

Here are the highlights from both games.

