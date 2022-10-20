Holden Elementary students still learning from home

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last week, several parents of Holden Elementary School students reached out to WSAZ, claiming their children had not been in the school building for more than a school week.

On Oct. 13, the Logan County School District said utility work in the city of Holden caused a smell of natural gas in the school building and sent students home as a safety precaution.

That same day, the district said a final round of testing had been performed to ensure the air quality in the building was favorable and students could safely return to school.

However, students were still not in the building on Thursday.

“It’s been kind of frustrating for the kids,” Brittany Hall, the parent of a first-grader and a pre-k student, said. “They’re ready to get back to school, they want to know what’s going on and they have a lot of questions, as well as myself.”

WSAZ reached out to the Logan County School District again on Thursday with several questions about the school being closed including the reason for the closure, the results of the air quality tests and when students would return the classroom.

As of 6:30 Thursday evening, the district still had not responded to WSAZ’s questions.

However, Holden Central Elementary posted on its Facebook page Thursday evening, stating the school would still be closed on Friday.

The post reads:

“Holden Families:

There will be NO SCHOOL tomorrow, Friday, October 21st. We are still working with multiple agencies to get clearance for our students to return to the building. Their health and safety is our main priority. As soon as I receive accurate information, I will pass it onto to everyone. I apologize that I have not been able to provide you any details or information.

Thank you for your patience during this time.

We love and miss all of you!!”

" I would rather them worry about our kids safety then to rush our kids back into the school and something be wrong,” Hall said. “They’re teachers, they’re not utility men, and so we’re just waiting and waiting.”

