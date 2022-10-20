Man arrested in connection with shooting

Suspect named in shooting that left woman and dog critically injured
Suspect named in shooting that left woman and dog critically injured(Charleston Police Department)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting last month that injured a woman and her dog.

Gregory Ray, 35, faces a malicious wounding charge, Charleston Police say.

The shooting happened Sept. 30 in the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue on the city’s West Side.

A 28-year-old woman was shot in the chest. Police said she and the dog both suffered critical injuries at the time.

Ray is in custody in the South Central Regional Jail.

For previous coverage:

Woman, dog shot on Charleston’s West Side; suspect wanted

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Deputies release name of truck driver killed in crash involving school bus
Officials say the suspected robbery happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Gas station robbery caught on camera
Body found following camper fire
Body found following camper fire
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Man dies in fiery crash involving school bus

Latest News

Golden Apple | Shellie Clark
Golden Apple | Shellie Clark
Golden Apple | Shellie Clark
Golden Apple | Shellie Clark
Portsmouth City Council to evaluate statistics on homelessness
Portsmouth City Council to evaluate statistics on homelessness
Studio 3 at Gritt's Fun Farm
Studio 3 at Gritt’s Fun Farm