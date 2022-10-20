Man arrested in connection with shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting last month that injured a woman and her dog.

Gregory Ray, 35, faces a malicious wounding charge, Charleston Police say.

The shooting happened Sept. 30 in the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue on the city’s West Side.

A 28-year-old woman was shot in the chest. Police said she and the dog both suffered critical injuries at the time.

Ray is in custody in the South Central Regional Jail.

For previous coverage:

Woman, dog shot on Charleston’s West Side; suspect wanted

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.