Portsmouth City Council to evaluate statistics on homelessness

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Homelessness is not an issue that is unique to Portsmouth and the surrounding areas of Scioto County, but it is one that local leaders are working to tackle head on.

“Obviously, with the winter months coming on, it is even more pressing,” said Mayor Sean Dunne. “So what we are trying to explore are the different causes of homelessness and there are different needs of those that are homeless.”

City leaders enlisted the help of local entities who work with the homeless population to garner some statistics. City councilmembers now have a packet of information that contains data about the homeless population in the city and around the county.

Within the last two years, the Scioto County Shelter has served 522 people. Forty-two percent suffered from a mental health issue and 34% suffered from a physical disability. The packet also lists scarce resources in the city; funding, mental health professionals and housing.

“We’re now also pursuing more housing options in the downtown. The city can work with other public entities to address the homelessness issue,” Dunne said.

Throughout the process, city leaders will lean on those who have expertise in this field, and Dunne is thankful to have people in the community who are passionate about helping others.

“It says a lot for members of our community that have reached out and want to help the situation and share their expertise. It’s a complex issue but one that requires urgent action. It is an issue that will draw upon a lot of different services in our city,” said Dunne.

This topic will be discussed at city council’s next meeting on Monday, Oct. 24.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.