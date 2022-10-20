Portsmouth City Council to evaluate statistics on homelessness

Portsmouth City Council to evaluate statistics on homelessness
By Joseph Payton
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Homelessness is not an issue that is unique to Portsmouth and the surrounding areas of Scioto County, but it is one that local leaders are working to tackle head on.

“Obviously, with the winter months coming on, it is even more pressing,” said Mayor Sean Dunne. “So what we are trying to explore are the different causes of homelessness and there are different needs of those that are homeless.”

City leaders enlisted the help of local entities who work with the homeless population to garner some statistics. City councilmembers now have a packet of information that contains data about the homeless population in the city and around the county.

Within the last two years, the Scioto County Shelter has served 522 people. Forty-two percent suffered from a mental health issue and 34% suffered from a physical disability. The packet also lists scarce resources in the city; funding, mental health professionals and housing.

“We’re now also pursuing more housing options in the downtown. The city can work with other public entities to address the homelessness issue,” Dunne said.

Throughout the process, city leaders will lean on those who have expertise in this field, and Dunne is thankful to have people in the community who are passionate about helping others.

“It says a lot for members of our community that have reached out and want to help the situation and share their expertise. It’s a complex issue but one that requires urgent action. It is an issue that will draw upon a lot of different services in our city,” said Dunne.

This topic will be discussed at city council’s next meeting on Monday, Oct. 24.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Deputies release name of truck driver killed in crash involving school bus
Officials say the suspected robbery happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Gas station robbery caught on camera
Body found following camper fire
Body found following camper fire
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Man dies in fiery crash involving school bus

Latest News

WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 10-20-22
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 10-20-22
Holden Central Elementary students are still not back in the classroom. Air quality tests were...
https://gray.arcpublishing.com/composer/edit/GMDVHTQCIZB45C6SFDA4W3DPIA/
Death investigation underway in Huntington
Death investigation underway inside home
Eastern Kentucky restaurant destroyed by fire
Eastern Kentucky restaurant destroyed by fire