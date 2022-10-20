Resident discovers thousands of old pill bottles underground on property

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Here’s one of those stories that’s just bizarre: a few months after moving into a new home, a family discovered thousands of old pill bottles inside a cistern on their property.

The pill bottles are from years ago, even possibly decades old.

“We finally got a swimming pool net, my old trusty swimming pool net, and started pulling them up out of there and filling a cooler full … there’s a thousand or two thousand down there, and the cotton is still in them. Of course the pills are melted or whatever, who knows what they were. I’ve remodeled houses for years and I’ve never come across anything like that,” Cledus T. Judd said.

Judd says he’s heard different tales about how the pills got there, but at the end of the day -- it’s a neat find and a possible link to some history.

He said he’s working on properly disposing the pill bottles.

