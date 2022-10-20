Resident discovers thousands of old pill bottles underground on property

Resident discovers thousands of old pill bottles underground on property
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Here’s one of those stories that’s just bizarre: a few months after moving into a new home, a family discovered thousands of old pill bottles inside a cistern on their property.

The pill bottles are from years ago, even possibly decades old.

“We finally got a swimming pool net, my old trusty swimming pool net, and started pulling them up out of there and filling a cooler full … there’s a thousand or two thousand down there, and the cotton is still in them. Of course the pills are melted or whatever, who knows what they were. I’ve remodeled houses for years and I’ve never come across anything like that,” Cledus T. Judd said.

Judd says he’s heard different tales about how the pills got there, but at the end of the day -- it’s a neat find and a possible link to some history.

He said he’s working on properly disposing the pill bottles.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Deputies release name of truck driver killed in crash involving school bus
Officials say the suspected robbery happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Gas station robbery caught on camera
Body found following camper fire
Body found following camper fire
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Man dies in fiery crash involving school bus

Latest News

State and feds are looking into fraud cases in Southern W.Va.
State and feds focus on fraud in southern W.Va. sober homes
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 10-20-22
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 10-20-22
Holden Central Elementary students are still not back in the classroom. Air quality tests were...
https://gray.arcpublishing.com/composer/edit/GMDVHTQCIZB45C6SFDA4W3DPIA/
Death investigation underway in Huntington
Death investigation underway inside home