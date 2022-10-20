Sober living homes under scrutiny by the feds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sober living homes located throughout much of our region are under investigation by the feds.

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, who represents the Southern District of West Virginia, made that announcement Wednesday. He said sober living homes are a focus of the United States Attorney’s Health Care Fraud Task Force.

“Sober homes can provide drug- and alcohol-free living environments crucial to promoting and sustaining long-term recovery from substance use disorder,” a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states. “But the potential for fraud has grown with the rise in treatment and recovery programs and facilities across the district.”

Thompson said in the release, “West Virginia needs quality treatment options as it continues to confront the crisis of addiction. We cannot tolerate criminal activity that prioritizes profit over the providing of effective treatment, given the deadly consequences that all too easily can result.”

The Health Care Fraud Task Force was announced Wednesday during a news conference in Charleston.

“More than 50 law enforcement officers, public health officials and others received the latest information about fraud that impacts the cost of health care as well as the quality of care received by our most vulnerable citizens,” the news release states.

It goes on to say, “the United States Attorney’s Health Care Fraud Task Force brings together federal, state, and local law enforcement partners from numerous agencies to coordinate intelligence sharing and prosecution of health care fraud impacting Medicare, Medicaid, and other public health care programs.”

