State and feds focus on fraud in southern W.Va. sober homes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the opioid epidemic continues across the country, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says more sober living homes are being created across the state.

Morrisey said some sober homes have taken advantage of taxpayers and vulnerable patients battling addiction.

“We want to send a message that we don’t want fly by nights to come into existence and just open up quickly and feel that they can fleece the taxpayers,” Morrisey said.

The Federal Health Care Fraud Task Force is focusing on sober homes in Southern West Virginia, U.S. Attorney Will Thompson announced Wednesday.

In order to uncover fraud crimes involving sober homes, the West Virginia attorney general and the U.S. attorney are working with local law enforcement as part of the task force.

“It means looking into situations where you think people may be violating the law. Sometimes if you are staffing too many people in these homes or billing for things that are inappropriate under the law,” Morrisey said.

However sober homes are not the only issue the task force will tackle; others include Medicaid and Medicare fraud.

Morrisey said there has been a rapid increase in fraud cases with more dollars coming in to deal with the opioid epidemic.

“You have to have a medically necessary service in order to bill the program, so we have seen situations where people have not been billing for necessary services,” Morrisey said.

The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office took over health care fraud cases three years ago, and Morrisey said he is dedicated to fighting for justice in these cases.

“That is what investigations are about is to get to the bottom of it,” he said. “We have to be vigilant, so our message is if you see something say something call our office let us know.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also released a statement on the joint effort to look into sober homes.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.