Team of the Week | Hurricane High
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When Donnie Mays took over as the new Hurricane High School head football coach before this season, the goal was simple: take the program to new heights.

He says so far, they’re ahead of schedule.

“We just talked at the beginning of the year when I got here about being first at everything we do,” Mays said.

Friday night, Hurricane travelled to the Castle in Ona for a showdown with rival Cabell Midland.

Hurricane dominated the Knights 35-14.

“We had an awesome time in the locker room,” Hurricane wide receiver and linebacker Mondrell Dean said. “My guys came through and played very well.”

The 21-point win propelled Hurricane to the #1 ranking in Class AAA.

“One of the goals we wanted to reach was being in that No. 1 spot,” Mays said. “We reached it sooner than I thought we would. I’m proud of the kids and where we are, but we’ve got a lot more to go.”

The win earned Hurricane this week’s WSAZ Team of the Week award, and they’re hoping to win another trophy at the end of the season.

If Hurricane wins out, they’ll likely secure home-field advantage through the playoffs, putting them in prime position to reach their first ever state championship game.

Their final three opponents in the regular season are: Riverside, South Charleston, and Huntington.

