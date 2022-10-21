Crash closes I-79 South

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 79 South is closed Friday afternoon in the Elkview area after an accident with injuries, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. in the Elkview area near the 13-mile marker.

Two vehicles were involved, according to Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene. They say one northbound vehicle crossed the median and collided with a second vehicle in the southbound lanes. Deputies said it was nearly a head-on crash.

Two people were ejected, and one person was trapped inside a vehicle, deputies say. Dispatchers said one vehicle went over a guardrail.

The southbound lanes could be closed for an extended time, dispatchers say. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Southbound traffic was being diverted off at the Clendenin exit, according to Metro 911.

We have a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.