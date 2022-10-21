Finding friends as an adult

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

As we approach the holidays and start planning friendsgiving dinners, it’s the perfect time to meet some great new people and build lasting friendships.

However, making new friends as an adult can be challenging, and with more people working remotely, socializing and meeting new people organically can be difficult.

Friendship Expert at Bumble BFF, Danielle Bayard Jackson, joined Susan on Studio 3 with advice on meeting new people and making connections.

