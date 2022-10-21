Kanawha County BOE allowing retired teachers to work as substitutes without penalty

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In a unanimous vote, members of the Kanawha County Board of Education passed a motion that will allow substitute teachers to teach more than 140 days without any penalty to their retirement benefits.

It’s intended specifically for retired teachers who sub.

Ronald Pauley, HR director for the Board of Education, said this passing is critical because the retirement board would have been able to penalize teachers.

“We do it every year,” he said. “It is a critical affidavit. What that allows us to do is professional educators, teachers, are capable of substituting or holding long-term positions for more than 140 days.”

Substitute teacher Dinah Adkins spent 29 years as a teacher and another 10 as a sub. She said the need for long-term subs to stay in the classroom is crucial.

“It’s important to be able to go and be there as many days as I need to,” she said. “And we need teachers to have that flexibility to have someone come in who’s competent, who’s worked and has experience.”

Expanding the number of days that substitute teachers can work in Kanawha County has been ongoing for years.

It started in general positions like math and English and has since expanded.

Librarians and media specialists were added this year.

Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams said at a time when teachers of all kinds are hard to come by, allowing retired teachers to teach without penalty is one way they’re fighting the teacher shortage.

“We need all certifications,” Williams said. “All teaching levels -- elementary, middle, high, pre-school, service personnel, English, math, science, social studies, special ed -- you name it, we need it.”

The school district is not sure how many years in a row this motion has passed but said it has continued to expand.

