‘Legally Blonde’ at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Dr. Stanley Workman, Jr. with The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts talks about the upcoming shows for the ‘22-’23 Performing Arts Series, including Broadway’s “Legally Blonde,” the Alaskan Inuit musical group, Pamyua, the Oak Ridge Boys, and “A Christmas Carol.”

More information on shows can be found at vrcfa.com, or by calling the McKinley Box Office at 740-351-3600.

