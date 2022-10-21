Man arrested in connection with gas station robbery

Man arrested in connection with gas station robbery
Man arrested in connection with gas station robbery(Catlettsburg Police Department)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a gas station robbery that happened Wednesday in Catlettsburg has been arrested, the Catlettsburg Police Department said Thursday.

William “Nate” Rucker faces a robbery charge, police say.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday at America’s Quick Mart.

Police say the suspect got away with $600.

Officers say assistance from the public helped lead them to Rucker.

For previous coverage:

Gas station robbery caught on camera

