Man arrested in connection with gas station robbery

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a gas station robbery that happened Wednesday in Catlettsburg has been arrested, the Catlettsburg Police Department said Thursday.

William “Nate” Rucker faces a robbery charge, police say.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday at America’s Quick Mart.

Police say the suspect got away with $600.

Officers say assistance from the public helped lead them to Rucker.

