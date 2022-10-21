Man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Thursday on drug charges after deputies seized heroin and methamphetamine during a traffic stop, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said.

Sheriff Rick Thompson said the traffic stop happened between Crum and Dunlow, netting about 50 grams of heroin and crystal meth.

Wilbert ‘Frankie’ Hatcher, 32, of Williamson, is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and pseudoephedrine altered.

Hatcher is in custody in the Western Regional Jail, according to the state jail website.

