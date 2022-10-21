School counselor concerned about new ‘Gas’ app targeting students

HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The slogan ‘See who likes you’ is what you see when you search the app ‘Gas’ on a smartphone.

The app has parents and counselors concerned about privacy issues in Lincoln County.

Hamlin Pk-8 counselor Katie Davidson said many kids have been downloading the Gas app that just came out in August.

“It’s supposed to be used for, is to find out who has a crush on who. It could be a twelfth-grade boy does not really want to approach a ninth-grade girl, but hey we can put her on this app,” Davidson said.

After some research and an incident with a student at her school, she posted about the app on social media.

“Within 20 minutes I had parents saying, ‘Oh my gosh, my kid downloaded this last night,’' Davidson said.

Davidson was shocked to see a student who does not have social media come to her with a screenshot of her name on the app as part of another account.

Once the app is downloaded it forces a student to choose their age, and any age younger than 13 years old is not allowed.

Then, the app lets a student pick a grade from 9 to 12. That is when nearby schools show up to choose from.

During the set-up process a student must chose whether to enable location settings and enable contacts to be used from within the phone.

If a student choses to enable the contacts, those names could be used in the questionnaire section of the app.

The Gas app says that it uses the contacts already in a student’s phone and, if allowed, a username, friends of friends and by school to add another person.

“She was really concerned because she could not see what it said about her,” Davidson said. “It actually had the high school’s name on it; it did not have our name. It said she had two likes from high school boys.”

The Gas app brands itself as a platform to say positive things.

“If people would get on there and say nice and kind things that would be wonderful, but we all know that is not how our world works,” Davidson said.

The app’s access to a student’s location and phone contacts to answer questions about other students concerns Davidson, who is worried her students and her own children could be vulnerable.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.