3 face charges in connection with community vandalism

By Chelsea Armstrong
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people face charges after deputies in Logan County say they allegedly spray-painted vulgar images and phrases on at least six properties.

Two churches, two baseball fields, a football field, Shawnee Island and a mural were all hit by vandalism.

The incidents happened two weeks ago. Deputies say they were able to track down surveillance video from neighbors in the Henlawson area, leading them to a vehicle of interest which led them to a suspect.

Deputies were able to obtain a confession from that person who then led them to two others who later confessed.

The suspects are facing destruction of property and conspiracy charges. They’re being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail.

