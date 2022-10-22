Dispatch: Man flees on foot into river after vehicle pursuit

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What started as a vehicle pursuit ended with a man in the river.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, a man led Nitro Police Officers on a chase that went through Saint Albans.

It happened after midnight, around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The man eventually bailed on foot and went into a nearby river, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say crews were able to help get the man out of the water.

We currently do not know why the pursuit initially started, or if the driver was traveling recklessly at any point.

We’re working to learn more details.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

