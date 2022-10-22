First Warning Forecast | Nice weather rolls on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite the cold start, temperatures soared well into the 70s Saturday afternoon under lots of sunshine, certainly a far cry from how the week started. Continued sunshine and similarly warm temperatures can be expected through the start of the week ahead. From Tuesday night into Wednesday, a passing cold front brings the opportunity for showers and cooler - or in this case, more seasonable - temperatures. However, warmer weather looks to be in store again for the start of next weekend, keeping any concerns for additional freezes off the table for now.

Despite passing high clouds, Saturday evening stays dry and pleasant. Temperatures drop quickly to the low 50s by midnight.

Saturday night stays mostly clear and quiet with low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Mostly sunny, warm, and dry weather rolls on Sunday through Tuesday. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s each day.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky during the morning on Wednesday with a few passing showers. By the afternoon, some sunshine looks to break out with drier conditions. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Thursday sees a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures staying in the low 60s.

By Friday and Saturday, expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the upper 60s both days.

