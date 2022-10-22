First Warning Forecast | Perfect fall weekend!

Forecast on October 22, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first two-thirds of this month have been characterized by unseasonably chilly temperatures. That trend abruptly changes this weekend as afternoon temperatures soar into the 70s with plenty of sunshine. Of course, the mornings will still be chilly as can be expected this time of year. However, freezing temperatures are looking unlikely for at least the next week. Even a passing cold front that looks to bring a few showers on Wednesday will only knock temperatures down to seasonable (60s) for a couple days before they warm back up again.

Saturday morning starts with a mostly clear sky and temperatures that have fallen to the mid to upper 30s. Some rural locations are close to freezing.

Temperatures soar to the mid 70s Saturday afternoon with lots of sunshine and a light breeze.

Despite a few clouds, Saturday evening stays dry and pleasant. Temperatures drop quickly to the low 50s by midnight.

Saturday night stays mostly clear and quiet with low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Mostly sunny, warm, and dry weather rolls on Sunday through Tuesday. High temperatures rise to the mid to upper 70s each day.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday with a few passing showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the mid 60s on Thursday and back near 70 degrees on Friday.

