Former W.Va. House member released from prison after Jan. 6-related sentence

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former West Virginia House of delegates member sentenced to prison time for taking part in the U.S. Capitol breach and riot on Jan. 6 of last year is is a free man.

Derrick Evans posted on the social media site Truth Social that he has been “released from captivity” and is on his way back home to West Virginia. A spokesperson for Evans confirmed that to us Friday night.

In March, Evans pleaded guilty to one count of civil disorder in connection with the activity at the Capitol. He was sentenced in June to three months in prison.

