Former W.Va. House member released from prison after Jan. 6-related sentence

Former W.Va. House member released from prison after Jan. 6-related sentence
Former W.Va. House member released from prison after Jan. 6-related sentence(Gray DC)
By Chelsea Armstrong
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former West Virginia House of delegates member sentenced to prison time for taking part in the U.S. Capitol breach and riot on Jan. 6 of last year is is a free man.

Derrick Evans posted on the social media site Truth Social that he has been “released from captivity” and is on his way back home to West Virginia. A spokesperson for Evans confirmed that to us Friday night.

In March, Evans pleaded guilty to one count of civil disorder in connection with the activity at the Capitol. He was sentenced in June to three months in prison.

For previous coverage:

Former West Virginia lawmaker will serve prison time after January 6th insurrection

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation now a murder case in Huntington
Death investigation is now a murder case
MARTIN FIRE
Crews respond to early morning fire at Eastern Ky. restaurant
Resident discovers thousands of old pill bottles underground on property
Resident discovers thousands of old pill bottles underground on property
Fat Boy's fire
Eastern Kentucky restaurant destroyed by fire
Sober living homes under scrutiny by the feds
Sober living homes under scrutiny by the feds

Latest News

Hometown Hero | Dylan Burko
Hometown Hero | Dylan Burko
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 10-21-22
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 10-21-22
Katie Davidson is worried her students and her own children could be vulnerable.
School counselor concerned about new ‘Gas’ app targeting students
fwf
first warning forecast