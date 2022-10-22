Game of the Week | Huntington vs. Cabell Midland

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Arch rivals Huntington and Cabell Midland are our Game of the Week this Football Friday Night.

Not shy how they want to beat each other, their latest contest had plenty of moments -- with Huntington prevailing at the end.

For more on the Highlanders third straight win over the Knights, click or tap on the video link with this story.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.