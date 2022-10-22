Hometown Hero | Dylan Burko

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In a split second, Dan Burko and his son Dylan saw the car in front of them flip over.

“I didn’t really see anything because I was sleeping in the car,” Dylan said.

Dan was on the way to drop 12-year-old Dylan off at school on the morning of Sept. 20. The two were headed along Martha Road when the accident happened.

“He just did a great job at calling because, to be honest, I just jumped out and left him in there to make the call because I did not know if the car was going to catch on fire,” Dan said.

He could hear the woman in the car needing help.

“The glass was broken, I could not find her in the car, but I could hear her. She was calling for help,” Dan said.

Dylan was left in the car to make the call, and first responders arrived in minutes.

“Because we could have just let them. Whatever could have happened to them, we could have just let them we helped them out,” Dylan said.

Proud of his son for acting alone fast in a situation where someone needed help, Dan said he asked how Dylan knew where they were.

“I looked on the navigation in my dad’s car,” Dylan said.

Knowing how important quick action and information are, Dylan helped save a life.

“They could have been extremely hurt, and a lot of bad things could have happened to them,” our young Hometown Hero said.

