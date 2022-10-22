Man, dog die after car crashes into pond
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash into a pond on Route 2 in Mason County.
Troopers say this happened around 11:20 a.m. Friday at the River’s Edge Campground.
The man who died was 49 year old Scott Burdette of Walker, West Virginia. Troopers say a small dog was also in the vehicle and died.
Police say the vehicle went off the road and hit a large rock and went airborne, landing in the pond.
A dive team was called from Cabell County to recover the vehicle.
An investigation is ongoing.
