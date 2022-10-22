One man arrested after pursuit, drugs and cash seized

Russell Barker arrested after pursuit (Carter County Detention Center)
Russell Barker arrested after pursuit (Carter County Detention Center)(WSAZ)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - One man was arrested Saturday after a pursuit in Olive Hill.

Olive Hill Police Chief Bruce Palmer said the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. Saturday in Olive Hill.

40 year-old Russell Jon Barker of Olive Hill was arrested.

Several drugs were seized after the pursuit ended including meth and fentanyl, along with nearly $6,000 in cash.

Drugs seized after Olive Hill pursuit
Drugs seized after Olive Hill pursuit(WSAZ)

Barker is lodged in the Carter County Detention Center with a long list of charges.

Charges include fleeing and evading police, wanton endangerment, trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say they also served two indictment warrants for burglary.

Three Olive Hill Police Department units were involved including two K-9 officers.

