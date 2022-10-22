Online marketplace stops sales of Jeffrey Dahmer-themed Halloween costumes

Represeantvies with eBay say the online marketplace is removing Halloween costumes based on Jeffrey Dahmer. (Source: EBAY, WTMJ, POOL, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Online marketplace eBay says it is removing Jeffrey Dahmer-themed Halloween costumes from its online listings.

Netflix hit series titled “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” has sparked intense interest in the cannibal and serial killer.

The shopping site says its policy does not allow “listings that promote or glorify violence or violent acts.” That includes individuals who are notorious for committing violence.

The popular Netflix series has been criticized for being insensitive to Dahmer’s victims.

Currently, other online retailers appear to be still selling outfits labeled as Jeffrey Dahmer costume kits.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation now a murder case in Huntington
Death investigation is now a murder case
I-79 South reopens following crash
I-79 South reopens following crash
Resident discovers thousands of old pill bottles underground on property
Resident discovers thousands of old pill bottles underground on property
Katie Davidson is worried her students and her own children could be vulnerable.
School counselor concerned about new ‘Gas’ app targeting students
Former W.Va. House member released from prison after Jan. 6-related sentence
Former W.Va. House member released from prison after Jan. 6-related sentence

Latest News

Red Bull chief Dietrich Mateschitz speaks on June 13, 2022, in Salzburg, Austria. The Austrian...
F1 team: Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78
Russell Barker arrested after pursuit (Carter County Detention Center)
One man arrested after pursuit, drugs and cash seized
Represeantvies with eBay say the online marketplace is removing Halloween costumes based on...
Report: eBay removing Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Two hospital employees killed in Dallas hospital shooting