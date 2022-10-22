Two people flown to hospital following ATV crash

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash that injured two people in Scioto County.

Troopers say the crash happened Friday around 9:00 p.m. on US 52 in Nile Township.

They say an ATV was traveling southwest when it flipped over.

The driver and the passenger suffered serious injuries and were flown to Cabell-Huntington Hospital.

The Nile Township Fire Department, Nile Township EMS, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and Portsmouth Ambulance responded to the crash.

US 52 was shut down for a couple hours but has reopened.

Troopers are asking drivers to obey rules for ATV’s and wear helmets.

