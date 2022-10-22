UK Men’s Basketball Team makes stop at Jenny Wiley, gives out winter clothes to flood-affected families

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Prior to UK Men’s Basketball’s blue-white game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, the team and staff stopped by Jenny Wiley State Resort Park to hand out some winter clothes to those in need and interact with fans.

“We don’t want anyone... to think we’ve forgotten,” said UK Head Men’s Basketball Coach John Calipari. “We haven’t forgotten and it’s going to still take time for people to recover from what they’re going through. So, we want to be there to help.”

Folks who are temporarily calling the park home say it was a blessing for Coach Cal and the team to stop by.

“The cold weather’s coming. People need, you know, this is a very needy thing for a lot of people,” said Sharon Newsome, who is staying at the May Lodge after her home was destroyed. “They bring a lot of joy to a lot of people in this area. Those Wildcats are great.”

Coach Cal also said this was all brought up by his players, including the blue-white game.

“They said, ‘let’s go play a game just to make them feel better, to pick them up’,” said Coach Cal. “And that game is going to make I believe about $150,000. All of it going to flood relief.”

Elizabeth Nelson, who is also staying at the May Lodge following the floods, added that she will be 65 years old in April and has never felt this much love from strangers.

