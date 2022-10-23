First Warning Forecast | Couple more warm days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The region’s “second summer” was in full swing this weekend as temperatures soared well into the 70s, which is 10 to 15 degrees above the seasonable norm. The warmth lasts just a couple more days before a cold front sweeps through on Wednesday, bringing light showers and dropping temperatures back to more appropriate levels for this time of year. Even so, any concerns for freezing temperatures in the near-term remain off the table for now.

Sunday evening stays mostly clear and pleasant as temperatures drop to the low 50s by midnight.

Expect continued clear and quiet conditions Sunday night with low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Mostly sunny, warm, and dry weather rolls on Monday through Tuesday. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s both days.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky on Wednesday as a few showers cross, primarily during the morning hours. The day will be a bit breezier too, as high temperatures only climb to the mid 60s.

Thursday sees a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures staying in the low 60s.

By Friday and Saturday, expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s both days.

Sunday turns partly cloudy with a couple showers possible late in the day. High temperatures rise to the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.