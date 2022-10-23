It’s playoff time in Ohio

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now survive and advance for Ohio high school football teams as the playoffs begin this Friday night. The state finals in all seven divisions are the first weekend in December at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium which is located in Canton. Here are the local teams who qualified for the post-season and their first round games.

Division IV

Region 15

14 McArthur Vinton County (6-4) at 3 Columbus East (8-1)

12 Newark Licking Valley (5-5) at 5 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (8-2)

Division V

Region 19

16 Minford (6-4) at 1 Ironton (10-0)

15 Pomeroy Meigs (6-4) at 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (10-0)

14 Piketon (6-4) at 3 Barnesville (10-0)

12 McDermott Northwest (7-3) at 5 Portsmouth West (9-1)

11 Heath (6-4) at 6 Wheelersburg (7-3)

10 Zanesville West Muskingum (8-2) at 7 Proctorville Fairland (7-3)

9 Portsmouth (6-4) at 8 Belmont Union Local (5-4)

Division VI

Region 23

15 Grove City Christian (5-5) at 2 Nelsonville-York (9-1)

12 Malvern (8-2) at 5 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (6-4)

10 Ironton Rock Hill (5-5) at 7 Loudonville (6-4)

Division VII

Region 27

13 Shadyside (3-7) at 4 Reedsville Eastern (8-2)

12 Racine Southern (4-6) at 5 Waterford (7-3)

11 Crown City South Gallia (4-6) at 6 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (5-5)

9 Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-5) at 8 Franklin Furnace Green (6-4)

