MU gets big "W'' at JMU

By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSAZ) - It’s not how you start but how you finish. The Marshall football team trailed James Madison 12-2 after the first quarter and the defense didn’t allow a point the rest of the game as they won 26-12. The defense was spectacular for the Herd as they intercepted JMU QB Billy Atkins four times and recoverd a fumble. Charlie Gray, Micah Abraham and Andre Sam all had picks for the Herd and defensive lineman Owen Porter played lights out. He had 6 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 3.5 TFL, 1 pass breakup, 4 QB hurries, and 1 forced fumble.

Herd running back Khalan Laborn scored twice and rushed for 150 yards in the win while Cam Fancher threw for a 159 yards in the place of Henry Colombi.

Marshall hosts Coastal Carolina Saturday night and the game starts at 7 p.m.

