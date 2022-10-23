Top teams remain unchanged

Bulldogs and Buckeyes are still 1 & 2
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, right, scores a touchdown against Iowa during the first...
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, right, scores a touchdown against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (31) 7-0 1530 1

2. Ohio St. (18) 7-0 1513 2

3. Tennessee (13) 7-0 1476 3

4. Michigan 7-0 1382 4

5. Clemson (1) 8-0 1318 5

6. Alabama 7-1 1266 6

7. TCU 7-0 1213 8

8. Oregon 6-1 1114 10

9. Oklahoma St. 6-1 1064 11

10. Wake Forest 6-1 927 13

10. Southern Cal 6-1 927 12

12. UCLA 6-1 803 9

13. Penn St. 6-1 783 16

14. Utah 5-2 766 15

15. Mississippi 7-1 744 7

16. Syracuse 6-1 626 14

17. Illinois 6-1 508 18

18. LSU 6-2 502 -

19. Kentucky 5-2 429 19

20. Cincinnati 6-1 386 21

21. North Carolina 6-1 278 22

22. Kansas St. 5-2 272 17

23. Tulane 7-1 243 25

24. NC State 5-2 169 23

25. South Carolina 5-2 113 -

Others receiving votes: Texas 38, Liberty 35, Oregon St. 25, Mississippi St. 10, Maryland 8, Troy 3, Washington 1, Florida St. 1, UTSA 1, Arkansas 1.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

