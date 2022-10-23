Top teams remain unchanged
Bulldogs and Buckeyes are still 1 & 2
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (31) 7-0 1530 1
2. Ohio St. (18) 7-0 1513 2
3. Tennessee (13) 7-0 1476 3
4. Michigan 7-0 1382 4
5. Clemson (1) 8-0 1318 5
6. Alabama 7-1 1266 6
7. TCU 7-0 1213 8
8. Oregon 6-1 1114 10
9. Oklahoma St. 6-1 1064 11
10. Wake Forest 6-1 927 13
10. Southern Cal 6-1 927 12
12. UCLA 6-1 803 9
13. Penn St. 6-1 783 16
14. Utah 5-2 766 15
15. Mississippi 7-1 744 7
16. Syracuse 6-1 626 14
17. Illinois 6-1 508 18
18. LSU 6-2 502 -
19. Kentucky 5-2 429 19
20. Cincinnati 6-1 386 21
21. North Carolina 6-1 278 22
22. Kansas St. 5-2 272 17
23. Tulane 7-1 243 25
24. NC State 5-2 169 23
25. South Carolina 5-2 113 -
Others receiving votes: Texas 38, Liberty 35, Oregon St. 25, Mississippi St. 10, Maryland 8, Troy 3, Washington 1, Florida St. 1, UTSA 1, Arkansas 1.
