Top teams remain unchanged

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (31) 7-0 1530 1

2. Ohio St. (18) 7-0 1513 2

3. Tennessee (13) 7-0 1476 3

4. Michigan 7-0 1382 4

5. Clemson (1) 8-0 1318 5

6. Alabama 7-1 1266 6

7. TCU 7-0 1213 8

8. Oregon 6-1 1114 10

9. Oklahoma St. 6-1 1064 11

10. Wake Forest 6-1 927 13

10. Southern Cal 6-1 927 12

12. UCLA 6-1 803 9

13. Penn St. 6-1 783 16

14. Utah 5-2 766 15

15. Mississippi 7-1 744 7

16. Syracuse 6-1 626 14

17. Illinois 6-1 508 18

18. LSU 6-2 502 -

19. Kentucky 5-2 429 19

20. Cincinnati 6-1 386 21

21. North Carolina 6-1 278 22

22. Kansas St. 5-2 272 17

23. Tulane 7-1 243 25

24. NC State 5-2 169 23

25. South Carolina 5-2 113 -

Others receiving votes: Texas 38, Liberty 35, Oregon St. 25, Mississippi St. 10, Maryland 8, Troy 3, Washington 1, Florida St. 1, UTSA 1, Arkansas 1.

