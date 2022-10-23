Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash

(Raycom)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle rollover crash in Meigs County.

Troopers say the crash happened around 9:30 Saturday night on Happy Hollow Road in Rutland.

Police say the driver was traveling northwest when her vehicle crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road.

Troopers say she then returned to the road, and then went off the right side of the road, hit a sign, a guardrail, two trees and flipped into a creek.

She suffered severed injuries and was flown to St. Mary’s hospital in Huntington.

The crash is still under investigation.

