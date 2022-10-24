Clorox opens cat litter plant in West Virginia

(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Clorox has opened a new West Virginia cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs.

The company says the Martinsburg facility officially opened on Friday, with plans to bring $190 million into the local economy.

The facility is in a West Virginia Eastern Panhandle community that includes suburbs of Washington. The plant is expected to reach full capacity by early next year.

The project includes a 97,000-square-foot main building and 450,000 square feet offsite at a warehouse.

The facility will produce Fresh Step and Scoop Away litter.

Gov. Jim Justice, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and staff for U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin joined company officials for Friday’s opening ceremony.

Clorox now has three facilities in West Virginia, including Kingsford brand charcoal plants in Mineral and Tucker counties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in single vehicle crash
Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash
Russell Barker arrested after pursuit (Carter County Detention Center)
One man arrested after pursuit, drugs and cash seized
Man, dog die after car crashes into pond
Man, dog die after car crashes into pond
MGN
Police searching for driver after vehicle pursuit, three juveniles in custody

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, October 24th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Crews in Huntington are on the scene of a house fire.
Crews on scene of house fire
MARSHALL GA SOUTHERN SOCCER
MARSHALL GA SOUTHERN SOCCER
Woman dies in single vehicle crash