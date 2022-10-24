Fire being investigated as suspicious

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire investigation is underway in Huntington, and investigators say the incident is considered suspicious.

The Huntington Fire Department battled a grass fire that spread to two nearby garages on Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Oney Avenue.

“The fire is being investigated as suspicious,“ Huntington Fire Marshal Capt. Mat Winters said.

Neighbors could still smell smoke in the air nearly 24 hours after the fire.

Winters encourages people to report any suspicious activity.

“Neighbors are the eyes and the ears of the community,” he said. “We couldn’t do what we do without their help. Don’t be afraid to call it in and report it if you see something.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

