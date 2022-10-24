Firefighters respond to fire in Cross Lanes

(Free-to-use)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire along Melwood Drive in Cross lanes.

Fire crews tell WSAZ.com everyone inside the home managed to get out safely.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews from Tyler Moutain, Institute, West Side and Kanawha County EMS have responded.

