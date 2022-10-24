Five fire departments respond to fire in Jackson County

(Free-to-use)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a fire at a business in Jackson County, West Virginia.

Dispatchers say R and R Auto caught fire Monday just before 11:30 a.m.

Fire crews from Kenna, Ripley, Cottageville, Silverton and Ravenswood have all responded to the scene.

The business is located along Highlawn Drive.

No injuries have been reported, dispatchers say.

The roadway in front of the business has been shut down as crews work to knock down flames.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in single vehicle crash
Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash
Russell Barker arrested after pursuit (Carter County Detention Center)
One man arrested after pursuit, drugs and cash seized
Man, dog die after car crashes into pond
Man, dog die after car crashes into pond
MGN
Police searching for driver after vehicle pursuit, three juveniles in custody

Latest News

Portion of I-77 North blocked after crash
(Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
The Judds: The Final Tour coming to Charleston
Clorox opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, October 24th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast