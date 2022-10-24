Herd soccer wins again

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s soccer team dominated Georgia Southern Sunday afternoon winning the match by a final of 6-1. The Herd got goals from Morris Duggan, Joao Souza, Taimu Okiyoshi, Adam Aoumaich and Milo Yosef improving to 8-2-3 and 3-1-3 in the Sun Belt Conference. They have two games left until the conference tournament and they are at Wright State on October 26th and home against James Madison on November 1st.

Here are the highlights as seen on WSAZ Sports Sunday evening.

