Jackson Co. auto garage fire response time affected by manpower issues

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire that could be seen from miles away engulfed R and R Auto right outside of Ripley.

The fire started around 11:30 a.m. Monday inside the building’s right side and along Highlawn Drive.

Firefighters with the Ripley Volunteer Fire Department responded first. Ripley Chief Deputy Chuck Hitt said about five people were inside the building working on a car when it caught on fire.

“They were working on a car in the corner here, and the electrical system shorted out caught on fire ... once it got into the rafters, it was gone from there,” Hitt said.

He said the people inside tried to use all of the fire extinguishers they had, but the fire kept growing. Everyone inside the building got out unharmed.

All five departments in Jackson County responded to the fire.

“Here is the problem: we just don’t have the volunteers and the time of day it is,” Hitt said. “It’s an issue everyday.”

Hitt said firefighter’s response time to the fire was affected because they don’t have enough volunteers needed to fight a fire that big.

“This is not just Jackson County-wide, statewide, West Virginia-wide, this is nationwide,” Hitt said. “Ravenswood comes and southern Jackson County, and these trucks don’t run a hundred miles an hour.”

Hitt hopes more volunteers come join for the departments in communities they live in and he said he is thankful no one got hurt.

“As long as everyone goes home, we are all tickled to death,” Hitt said.

The EPA was on scene of the fire, according to firefighters.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate because of the extent of damages.

