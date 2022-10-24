Jackson fire crews fight forest fire, warn against burning trash

By Joseph Payton
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews in Jackson County, Ohio have been fighting a forest fire for several days. Jackson Fire Chief David Channell says a fire began when someone started burning trash on Thursday evening. The fire spread into the wooded areas of Lick Township near Fairgreens Road.

Channell estimates that nearly 20 acres of forestry has been scorched as of Monday afternoon. Several departments throughout the county have assisted in the effort, including ODNR.

The state of Ohio has a burn ban in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the month of November. During a dry spell without rain, Chief Channell says his department has responded to several fires like this one in recent weeks.

“They’re trying to dig boundaries and get a fire line around it. ODNR has their bulldozers out here, and it is the third time it has been here,” Channell said. “Even though they may have a line around it, a good puff of wind could flare something up that maybe we’ve missed and it can jump the line. Then you’re right back at square one. We are begging you, please, do not burn.”

Chief Channell says crews will remain on scene until they are confident that the fire has been put out.

