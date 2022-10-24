The Judds: The Final Tour coming to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Judds: The Final Tour will be continuing on in 2023 and the tour will make a stop in Charleston, W.Va.

The performance will take place February 18, 2023 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Wynonna, along with the help of many of her musical friends, including Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Martina McBride - who will all be returning for the second run, packed out the initial 11date arena tour with shows

Fans can also expect more special guests to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Judds artist presale for fans begins at 12 PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 28 at 10 AM at TheJudds.com.

“I have never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support!,” says Wynonna. “The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been other-worldly.

“I am so humbled by every artist that has come to sing with me on this tour. They’ve all managed to bring something so unique to The Judds music and I can say that no two shows are the same. It has been so life-giving!”

“The decision to add 15 more shows was a no-brainer for me. The fans have been such a gift during my time of grieving and honoring my mother in song. What an amazing season this is. I look so forward to continuing the celebration of the music that has changed my life forever.”

“In my 39 years of performing, these shows have truly been some of my absolute favorite experiences ever and I look forward to making new memories with the fans and guest artists in 2023.”

